Axl Rose Explains How He Landed AC/DC Gig 2016 In Review

Rose will make his debut with the Australian rockers this Saturday, May 7 in Lisbon, Portugal after AC/DC postponed the remaining spring US tour show following news that Brian Johnson was advised by doctors to stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss.

"I called the day I read about it in the news, that there was a situation going on with Brian's hearing," explains Rose in an interview with BBC 6 Music. "I called a guy who's their production manager right now…because I knew there was going to be a problem with having dates on sale and dates sold and stuff like that.

"So if I could help, and if I was able to do it, and they were interested, I'd love to help. And that's how it started. I wasn't looking at it like, 'I'm singing for AC/DC.' I was looking at it like, 'y'know, if I can, and if they think I'm able to do it."

Rose wasn't sure if would be able to sing some of the songs in the set. "A lot of the Back In Black stuff is really challenging," he reveals. "I'm not here in any way out of any disrespect to Brian. I can't take anything away from his singing at all. He's a great singer and it's really challenging to sing it. I'm just trying to do it justice for the fans."

The Guns N' Roses leader is very aware of the unique situation that both he and AC/DC are experiencing as they prepare for the 12-date European spring run.

"I'm happy and excited in one sense, but I think it would be inappropriate to be celebrating, in a certain way, at someone else's expense," says Rose. "That's not what I'm here to do. It's an unfortunate situation."

AC/DC auditioned Rose and in Atlanta in March alongside tribute band singers from Texas and North Carolina. Guitarist and solo founding member Angus Young says he had spoken to Johnson extensively before he decided to leave the group.

"In his heart he wanted to finish [the tour] but because of that hearing factor he had to make the decision," he told the BBC. "It's a hard thing to do, and he'd had the problem since we kicked off touring. It was his call. It was a shock to us too. The last thing you want to do is walk away from something, but you don't want someone in a tragic situation; being deaf, or any other affliction." Read more here

AC/DC have also released a video inviting fans to their debut performance with Axl Rose in Lisbon, Portugal this Saturday, May 7. "Lisbon, here we come," says sole remaining founding member and guitarist Angus Young. "We're really excited to be here in Portugal. We're here to give you a great rock show, so we hope to all see you all there."

"Absolutely," agrees Rose. "We are very excited to be there."

"And we'll see you on Saturday," adds bassist Cliff Williams.

The short preview clip was filmed in the band's rehearsal facility in the city, where fans have been camped outside recording audio of the sessions ahead of the European tour launch. Watch the video and read more here.