Blink-182's Hoppus Denies Tom DeLonge Claims 2016 In Review

In a Facebook post earlier this week, DeLonge, who split with the band last year, insisted he still had a future with Blink and claimed he had spoken with Hoppus over the last few days.

But Hoppus says he actually hasn't had contact with DeLonge in 18 months. The bassist tells Kevin Kline Live (via Rolling Stone): "I haven't even spoken to Tom in a year and a half."

And when asked if working with DeLonge at some point in the future was on the cards, Hoppus responds: "That is something so far down the road to even be a possibility.