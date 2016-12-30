Chris Brown Vs. Kevin McCall In Social Media War 2016 In Review

Brown responded by posting a series of comebacks on Instagram. The first was a collage of three empty stadium seating sections meant to be a jab at McCall's popularity.

Brown played with the wording in his caption, changing the idea of McCall's album being "fire" to being "fired," and calling his sales "tripple (sic) translucent." Brown also posted two viral videos meant to disparage McCall's looks.

On Twitter, meanwhile, McCall kept up his power, insinuating that he'd been with Brown's ex Rihanna in one tweet, calling Brown a "wannabe Miguel" and calling him out as an abuser. Read the original report here.