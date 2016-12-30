David Bowie Left Surprise In 'Blackstar' Album Artwork 2016 In Review

A reddit user discovered that when you leave the gatefold of the Blackstar project in sunlight, the all-black cover has a starlight design. The user discovered the cover changed after sitting in the sun for a couple of hours. The star design only appears after being placed in sunlight. Exposing the cover to other lights, such as black lights or normal room lighting, doesn't reveal the hidden design.

What's really cool about the secret design is it doesn't last for too long. Just like the nighttime sky, the stars fade after a couple of hours. Check out a picture of it here.