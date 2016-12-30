Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Beyonce's 'Lemonade' 2016 In Review

"You will not believe this, but Queen B has gone cray-cray," talk show host DeGeneres tells her friend, upon seeing Beyonce bash in cars with a baseball bat.

When the singer makes it to Ellen's car the host attempts to distract her by pointing out "Becky, with the good hair" (Bey's code name for Jay Z's mistress). However, it turns out it's really Wanda Sykes, aka Wanda with the good weave. Check out the clip here.