Elton John Will Reportedly Perform At George Michael Funeral

As noted by NME.com, two ceremonies are being planned for the '80s star - a private service for friends and family, and a public ceremony for fans. John will reportedly perform "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," reprising the duet he sang with Michael at London's Wembley Arena in 1991. Released later that year, the track went on to reach #1 in both America and the U.K.

"I am in deep shock," said John, in a post on Instagram upon learning of Michael's death. "I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans." Read more here.