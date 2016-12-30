Fatal Shooting At T.I. Concert 2016 In Review

Shots were fired and four people were struck by the gunfire at the third-floor green room area of the venue at around 10 P.M. local time, according to details revealed during a press conference.

The shooting took place during the support acts Maino and Uncle Murda performance, prior to T.I. taking the stage. Three men and one woman were shot with one man pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital. Read the original report here.