Former Scorpions Star Has $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen

Kottak wrote, "I want to thank the a@$holes who broke in to my storage unit and stole a lifetime of leather/stage clothing, 13+ guitars, etc...also, all my gold & platinum album awards, etc.

"Thanx...karma is coming for you but I wish you no harm and forgive you for your sins. The peeps who stole this $50,000.00+ items will be judged...I forgive you.

"Mostly, my guitars are gone and I am heartbroken," he added. "It's just things but they are memorable things. If anyone has any info, pls contact me privately...thank you."

Last month, Kottak - who joined the Scorpions in 1996 - thanked fans for their support through his battle with alcoholism and his continued efforts in recovery. Read more here.