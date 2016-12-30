Interpol's Paul Banks and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA Team For Banks and Steelz 2016 In Review

RZA revealed to Rolling Stone that he and Banks were working on music together in 2013. The rapper explained how the project came about: "My manager came to me and said, 'Who do you want to do an album with?' I said, 'Well, Paul just has an energy about him. I think if we put our sandwich together it will be great.'

"Me and Paul, we play chess together and just hang out. We went to the studio and we started writing songs and they sound very, very different than what I do, but very unique and very peculiar."

The new video pays tribute to an iconic scene in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. RZA has also worked with Tarantino before, for example, on the soundtracks the Kill Bill film series. Read more here.