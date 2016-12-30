Metallica Considered Making Lars Lead Singer 2016 In Review

It's been well documented that frontman James Hetfield was nervous about his singing abilities in the early days of the band and the group considered brining in another singer, including Armored Saint and former Anthrax vocalist John Bush.

But one surprising person that the band considered was band cofounder Lars Ulrich. Zazula, who managed the band in 1982, tells Metal Hammer, "Lars and I planned a lot of stuff. But James wasn't the most confident of singers. I don't think he felt comfortable.

"At one point there was even talk of Lars becoming the frontman." But Zazula quickly added, "For about five seconds." As history records, Hetfield got over his nerves and the band went on to recording their debut album "Kill 'Em All." Read the original report here.