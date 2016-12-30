Motley Crue Ended On Bad Terms? 2016 In Review

Motley Crue completed their last tour on New Year's Eve after signing a legal document making it nearly impossible for them to ever stage a reunion.Lee tells Rolling Stone: "After the final night we had a big party backstage, and I never saw the other guys. We never even said goodbye. F***ing strange as hell.

"If you're getting divorced you still give your ex a hug, or flip her off or something. Give me a sign - let me know you're alive! I think f***ing Nikki unfollowed me on Twitter the next day. I was like, 'Wow, okay, dude.'"

The drummer believes his band ended their creative period during the making of 2008 album Saints Of Los Angeles. "Everybody did their part separately," he says.

"It was a really strange process and I was like, 'This is not really how it works.' The record came out okay, but that's when I started realizing we'd kind of hit the wall." Read the original report here.