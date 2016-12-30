Pink Gives Birth To Her Second Child Jameson Moon Hart

Pink announced the birth in a December 28 tweet, which she captioned "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16." The pop star and her motocross racer husband also have a four-year-old daughter Willow Sage. The couple have been married since 2006.

Pink announced that she was pregnant last month on social media, when she posted an artsy maternity photo of her next to Willow. She captioned the image, "Surprise." See the tweet here.