Rae Sremmurd Releases 'Real Chill' Video

And, as with all their videos, the boys are flanked by lanky ladies getting their party on. And, fresh out of the slammer, Florida's Kodak Black also makes an appearance.

Although the video would lead us to believe they may be moving onto a new single, Rae Sremmurd is still enjoying success with their single "Black Beatles," which currently sits at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Watch the explicit video here.