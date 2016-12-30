Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Plans Moving Forward

The company produced the hologram that was featured during the Dio's Disciples' set at the Wacken festival this past summer. Pezzuti reveals in a new interview that plans are in the works for a tour.

"For the tour, he's going to have different looks," Pezzuti tells Talking Metal via Loudwire. For the Wacken appearance the company used Dio's appearance from "somewhere around '88, the Dream Evil era. For this next tour, we're going to be somewhere later than that for certain songs and maybe earlier than that for other songs."

Pezzuti promises that the forthcoming tour will be "an over-the-top, mind-blowing experience. We are going to have both live singers with Ripper Owens and Oni Logan as part of the show, as well as Ronnie appearing throughout the show at different parts, some duets.

"It's going to be mind blowing from the fans' perspective. We are going to bring album covers to life. We are going to bring things that are known to Ronnie to life onstage."

The dates for the trek have not yet been confirmed but Pezzuti did provide the following details about what fans can expect, "Ronnie will be involved in each show from probably six to seven songs a night that he will be singing on. Some of the ones we can expect are 'We Rock,' 'Holy Diver' and 'Rainbow in the Dark.'"