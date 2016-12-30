Slipknot's Corey Taylor Appeared In Sharknado 4 2016 In Review

The latest installment of the surprise hit series, "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens." will include returning stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and David Hasselhoff and Taylor reportedly plays a Shark World hotel security guard in the film, which is set five years after the previous film in the series.

Taylor confirmed his involvement in an interview with Loudwire but refused to share many details. He said, "I shot a weird cameo for Sharknado 4 which is awesome. The thing is, I don't get eaten by a shark. That's all I can tell you about it."

He also talks about a possible future in acting: "I would love to do more acting. In fact, if anyone's listening, I would love to audition for your weird indie horror movie. I'll be zombie number six - and I'll bring my own lunch." Watch the interview here.