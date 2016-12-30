Stone Temple Pilots Address Scott Stapp Rumors 2016 In Review

"I'm excited to be back out on the road and also been working on a new album with a new group of guys," Stapp said in the interview (via Radio.com). "Guys from some pretty well-known rock bands that you guys will know.

"I can't really share the details about it, but there's a lot of good things going on that I can't tell you till later in June when we'll be making the announcement. This other band I'm jamming with is it's own band with its own band name."

He was then asked if the band he was talking about was Stone Temple Pilots, who have been looking for a new singer, and Stapp replied, "I can't say man, I can't say ' I can't confirm or deny."

Stone Temple Pilots had no problem addressing the question directly. They tweeted, "Despite recent comments, Scott Stapp is not, nor has he ever been considered as the singer for STP." Read the original report here.