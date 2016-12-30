Van Halen's Future Pondered By David Lee Roth 2016 In Review

"It's not like my career path is going to get altered," explains Roth. "I sort of know what the next ten summers are going to bring - Eddie Van Halen aside, those are ups and downs.

"I don't know when we're going to tour but I have a sense that we will; I don't know that we're going to record again - when that'll happen - but I have a sense that it's gonna happen."

Things appear to be quiet in the Van Halen camp since the group closed out their 2015 tour in support of "Tokyo Dome Live In Concert" with a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in early October. Watch the episode here.