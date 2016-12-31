50 Cent Arrested For On Stage Profanity 2016 In Review

On the island of St. Kitts, there is a law that prohibits cursing on stage. 50 Cent allegedly knew about the law but still dropped a curse in the song. After his appearance, authorities came and charged 50 Cent with using explicit language in public.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, the rapper's representative said since there were no clean versions of his tracks, profanity-laden were used. "[Curtis "50 Cent"] Jackson was only booked to host the show, when he arrived at the festival organizers asked him to perform, he obliged and used the DJ they had there," his representative told Rolling Stone. "Unfortunately, they didn't have the clean version to his tracks, so there were profanities used during his performance." Read more here.