AC/DC's Brian Johnson Says Hearing Invention WORKS 2016 In Review

Last month, Ambrose made a public offer via video to assist Johnson over the hearing issues that sidelined him from the band's 2016 tour lineup in March, when AC/DC postponed the remaining 10 shows on their spring US tour after the rocker was advised by doctors to stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss.

Johnson has revealed that the initial source of his hearing loss began approximately eight years ago while racing at the Watkins Glen International.

Ambrose and Johnson recently met in person to review his latest upgrade to the technology that may help the singer return to the live stage one day. "It WORKS. It just totally works and you can't argue with that," said Johnson of the ADEL technology in a released statement. "I was really moved and amazed to be able to hear music again like I haven't heard for several years now. I can't wait for it to be miniaturized so I can use it in every situation from normal communication, going out to noisy restaurants, to performing live music on stage." Read more here.