Alleged Jason Aldean Facebook Imposter Arrested 2016 In Review

According to a Largo Police, the mentally handicapped victim believed Farris was Jason Aldean. Reportedly, Farris told the victim that Aldean loved her but he was busy on tour and needed money. He later admitted to using the money to pay for his addiction to prescription pain pills.