Ed Sheeran Sued For Alleged 'Photograph' Theft 2016 In Review

It would go on to be recorded by The X Factor's season 10 winner Matt Cardle, appearing on his debut studio album Letters in 2011. Fast forward to Sheeran's 2014 album X, which contains the hit "Photograph," a song that shares more than a few parallels to Harrington and Leonard's work.

"The songs' similarities reach the very essence of the work," the lawsuit states, according to Billboard. "The similarities go beyond substantial, which is itself sufficient to establish copyright infringement, and are in fact striking. The similarity of words, vocal style, vocal melody, melody, and rhythm are clear indicators, among other things, that 'Photograph' copies 'Amazing.'" Read more here.