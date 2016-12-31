Fetty Wap Video Causes Trouble For High School Principal 2016 In Review

The video was shot at East Side High School in Paterson, New Jersey, the school that Fetty Wap attended, and dropped out of. The clip is framed as a dropout-made-good story, and title cards encourage students to "find their own path."

Nevertheless, parents and school board members are unhappy with the video, which depicts a stripper pole shot in a classroom and numerous drug references.

"I went back to my old high school because I love my city," Wap said in a statement. "I wanted to show the students of Paterson that someone who walked those same hallways they walk every day and sat in the same classrooms shown in the video has become successful. If I can do it they can do it too."

