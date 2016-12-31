Ozzy Osbourne Denies Tabloid Reports 2016 In Review

The UK tabloids made their claims based on reported statements from a man named Steven Machat, who allegedly says that he was a manager for Osbourne in the past, a role that has been held by Sharon since he went solo in the early 1980s.

Osbourne writes, "In response to recent stories you printed with comments from Steven Machat... for the record, Mr. Machat NEVER managed me nor was he employed by me in any capacity at any time in my career.

"His representation of this is a categorical lie. I met him when he was hanging around the music industry in the early 80's, but haven't seen him in at least 30 years. He's a sad delusional relic from the 80's." Read the original report here.