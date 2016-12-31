Red Hot Chili Peppers Frontman Saves Baby's Life 2016 In Review

Speaking with a UK radio station, Kiedis was totally chill about the frightening event. "We danced off, we tied, and then we were going to celebrate with some Mexican food on the corner," he said. "And a woman came out of her house, holding a child, saying, 'My baby, my baby, my baby can't breathe!' We all ran across the street, the lady thrust her baby into my arms, the baby was not breathing, and I thought, 'I'm gonna try and do a little baby CPR real quick, see if I can get some air in this kid.'"

Kiedis said he couldn't open the baby's mouth in order to perform true CPR. "So I started rubbing the belly, bubbles came out of the mouth, the eyes rolled back into place, the ambulance showed up," he said. "I handed the baby over, who was now breathing and fine, and we went back to 'Carpool Karaoke.' It was kind of a beautiful thing that we stopped for the dance-off. The baby needed help and we were there."

