Scott Weiland Left Behind 'An Enormous Amount Of Debt' 2016 In Review

The photographer married the singer in 2013 and says she doesn't expect to be given any money from his estate, said to be worth at least $2million. Wachtel Weiland tells the Joe Howard Show (via Blabbermouth): "I think there's this preconceived notion that Scott, being a rock star, must have just had millions in the bank, and that I'm probably just sitting pretty and just collecting money, and it's the antithesis of the truth.

"He, unfortunately, passed away with an enormous amount of debt. There were a lot of loose ends that were never dealt with. I could have fought a lot more to be involved in the mess that was left behind, but the truth is, for a long time, I was completely paralyzed. I was incapable of doing anything. It was hard for me to just get through the day, much less lawyer up and deal with all the legalities of an estate and probate." Read the original report here.