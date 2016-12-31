|
Scott Weiland Left Behind 'An Enormous Amount Of Debt' 2016 In Review
.
(Classic Rock) Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland left behind "an enormous amount of debt" when he died, his widow Jamie Wachtel Weiland claimed in June. The photographer married the singer in 2013 and says she doesn't expect to be given any money from his estate, said to be worth at least $2million. Wachtel Weiland tells the Joe Howard Show (via Blabbermouth): "I think there's this preconceived notion that Scott, being a rock star, must have just had millions in the bank, and that I'm probably just sitting pretty and just collecting money, and it's the antithesis of the truth. "He, unfortunately, passed away with an enormous amount of debt. There were a lot of loose ends that were never dealt with. I could have fought a lot more to be involved in the mess that was left behind, but the truth is, for a long time, I was completely paralyzed. I was incapable of doing anything. It was hard for me to just get through the day, much less lawyer up and deal with all the legalities of an estate and probate." Read the original report here.
The photographer married the singer in 2013 and says she doesn't expect to be given any money from his estate, said to be worth at least $2million. Wachtel Weiland tells the Joe Howard Show (via Blabbermouth): "I think there's this preconceived notion that Scott, being a rock star, must have just had millions in the bank, and that I'm probably just sitting pretty and just collecting money, and it's the antithesis of the truth.
"He, unfortunately, passed away with an enormous amount of debt. There were a lot of loose ends that were never dealt with. I could have fought a lot more to be involved in the mess that was left behind, but the truth is, for a long time, I was completely paralyzed. I was incapable of doing anything. It was hard for me to just get through the day, much less lawyer up and deal with all the legalities of an estate and probate." Read the original report here.
Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• AC/DC's Brian Johnson Says Hearing Invention WORKS 2016 In Review
• Slipknot's Corey Taylor Had Surgery For Broken Neck 2016 In Review
• Deep Purple's Ian Paice Suffered A Mini-Stroke 2016 In Review
• Led Zeppelin Win Stairway To Heaven Trial 2016 In Review
• Iron Maiden Mascot Eddie Was Censored 2016 In Review
• Prince's Cause Of Death Confirmed 2016 In Review
• Steve Miller Stepped Up Battle Against Rock Hall 2016 In Review
• Rolling Stones Recorded New Song With Eric Clapton 2016 In Review
• Scott Weiland Left Behind 'An Enormous Amount Of Debt' 2016 In Review
• The Music Industry Has Been 'Stolen' Says The Who's Daltrey 2016 In Review
• Great White Frontman Drank Himself Into A Coma 2016 In Review
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Frontman Saves Baby's Life 2016 In Review
• Meat Loaf Collapsed On Stage 2016 In Review
• Ray Davies Played Down Kinks Reunion Hopes 2016 In Review
• Ozzy Osbourne Denies Tabloid Reports 2016 In Review
• Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Plans Moving Forward
• Elton John Will Reportedly Perform At George Michael Funeral
• Former Scorpions Star Has $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen
• Axl Rose Explains How He Landed AC/DC Gig 2016 In Review
• Metallica Considered Making Lars Lead Singer 2016 In Review
• Stone Temple Pilots Address Scott Stapp Rumors 2016 In Review
• Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Dead At 51 2016 In Review
• Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Rushed To The Hospital 2016 In Review
• Zayn Malik Canceled Concert Over Anxiety 2016 In Review
• Ed Sheeran Sued For Alleged 'Photograph' Theft 2016 In Review
• ABBA Reunited For 50th Anniversary 2016 In Review
• Beyonce Sued By Filmmaker For 'Lemonade' 'Similarities' 2016 In Review
• Lil Wayne Forced To Make An Emergency Landing 2016 In Review
• Troy Ave Pleaded Not Guilty To Attempted Murder In T.I. Concert Shooting 2016 In Review
• Fetty Wap Video Causes Trouble For High School Principal 2016 In Review
• Alleged Jason Aldean Facebook Imposter Arrested 2016 In Review
• 50 Cent Arrested For On Stage Profanity 2016 In Review
• Suge Knight Sued Chris Brown Over VMA Party Shooting 2016 In Review
• Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Break Up 2016 In Review
• One Direction's Harry Styles Inked Solo Deal 2016 In Review
• Tom DeLonge Turned His Focus To Aliens, UFOS And Conspiracy Theories 2016 In Review
• Justin Bieber Vs Celebrity Gossip Site 2016 In Review
• Selena Gomez Gives Emotional Tribute To Christina Grimmie 2016 In Review
• Drake and Jennifer Lopez Confirm Romantic Relationship
• Rae Sremmurd Releases 'Real Chill' Video
• Pink Gives Birth To Her Second Child Jameson Moon Hart
• Fatal Shooting At T.I. Concert 2016 In Review
• Calvin Harris Injured In Serious Car Accident 2016 In Review
• Vulgar Meek Mill Song Played On Children's Radio Show 2016 In Review
• Nicki Minaj Sued By Ex-Boyfriend For Alleged Abuse 2016 In Review
• Fan Blamed For Justin Bieber Photo Ban Speaks Out 2016 In Review
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.