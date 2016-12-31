Slipknot's Corey Taylor Had Surgery For Broken Neck 2016 In Review

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 9th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre. Taylor broke the news via Facebook with the following post, "Regretfully, I'm sending this to our fans to inform you that we will be postponing the first couple of weeks of our upcoming U.S tour.

"Unfortunately, I had to undergo an unplanned spinal surgery. I am recovering nicely, and all went well! I need a little recovery time before hitting the stage.

"We will start the summer tour in Nashville on 6/28 and continue as previously scheduled. An update on the rescheduled dates will be available in the next few days. I hope you all understand and thanks for always having my back! Thank you, Corey."

He later updated fans with the following tweet, "Basically broke my neck a while back & didn't realize it. Had 2 have disc replaced & work on vertebrae." Read the original report here.