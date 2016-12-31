The Music Industry Has Been 'Stolen' Says The Who's Daltrey 2016 In Review

The frontman admits he and guitarist Pete Townshend have discussed the possibility of making a follow-up to 2006's Endless Wire, but as it stands he can't see it happening.

The Who unveiled standalone single Be Lucky in 2014 and at the time, Daltrey hinted that a full album would follow. But he tells Rolling Stone: "We've talked about it, but it's not going to be easy. There's no record industry anymore. Why would I make a record?

"I would have to pay to make a record. There's no royalties so I can't see that ever happening. There's no record business. How do you get the money to make the records? I don't know. I'm certainly not going to pay money to give my music away free. I can't afford to do that. I've got other things I could waste the money on."

Asked why the record industry is in the state that it's in, Daltrey adds: "Well, it's been stolen. The way the internet has come about has been the biggest robbery in history, like musicians should work for nothing.

"You get paid for streaming, my ass. There's no control. Musicians are getting robbed every day. And now it's creeping into film and television, everything now."