Tom DeLonge Turned His Focus To Aliens, UFOS And Conspiracy Theories 2016 In Review

He's spearheading a transmedia series called Sekret Machines that will seek to investigate "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" through a range of fiction and non-fiction books, a documentary and music from his new band Angels & Airwaves. He already released the first fiction book Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows in April.

DeLonge first became interested in aliens (not the term he would use, by the way) in junior high. "I just had some free time on my hands and I found myself at the school library looking for books on the subject matter," he told Mic. "[In] the beginnings of my career with [Blink-182], you have a lot of free time in the van, traveling across the country for 12 months, so I found myself getting a lot of really interesting books that challenged the way I thought about stuff."

But why focus on it now? Essentially, what he began learning about extraterrestrial life unearthed more and more that he needed to study in order to fully grasp the subject matter. "It's something I've always wanted to do," he explained. "I've always had a passion for space and the future. But when you dive into this type of material, it's a lot more than just science and technology. It has to do with religion and cosmology and it has to do with politics and secrecy. So it's a pretty fantastic ride when you start studying this stuff. You'll find yourself trying to challenge your belief system. This project was a good way to bring it to the world in a more elevated way." Read the original report here.