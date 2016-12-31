Troy Ave Pleaded Not Guilty To Attempted Murder In T.I. Concert Shooting 2016 In Review

Troy Ave was arraigned on May 30 in New York and could be charged with murder after an alleged fist fight backstage at a T.I. concert went terribly wrong, according to the New York Daily News.

Prosecutors say the rapper, aka Roland Collins, "recklessly fired a gun five times in a crowded venue" with no concern for the consequences. Meanwhile, his defense attorney Scott Leemon says otherwise.

"The most important thing in this case is that Troy Ave is an actual victim here," Leemon told AllHipHop. "He didn't shoot himself, he didn't shoot his lifelong friend and bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter." Read more here.