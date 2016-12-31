Zayn Malik Canceled Concert Over Anxiety 2016 In Review

In a photo posted through Twitter, Zayn said, "Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me," adding, 'with the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety in my career."

Zayn apologized to his fans for pulling out of the show, and reached out to those who may share his struggle with anxiety. "I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don't can empathize with my situation." Judging by the Twitter responses, most of his fans did understand, including one who is very near and dear to his heart. Read more here.