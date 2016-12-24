And Tremonti says he even gives guitar lessons while on the road with Alter Bridge. He tells From Hero To Zero: "Records don't sell as much anymore, so bands like us rely on live ticket sales, merchandising. It's a different world.

"You just have to work harder. I personally give guitar lessons on show days. We used to not have these big meet-and-greets, now we did just the other day, we had 150 people at our meet-and-greets for VIP packages. You just have to put in the time, but the good thing about it is you get better personal relationships with your fans.

"You see some of the fans throughout whole tours and they're fans for life." Watch the full interview - here.