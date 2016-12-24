Chris Brown Releases 'Party' Video Featuring Usher and Gucci Mane (Week in Review)

"Party" is expected to appear on Brown's upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, reports Billboard. No release date has been announced for the project.

The song marks Brown's first track since his 'Grass Ain't Greener" song came out in May, though he has appeared as a featured artist on other songs such as Kanye West's 'Waves."

This time last year, Brown scored his sixth No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart with Royalty. Watch 'Party" featuring Usher and Gucci Mane - here.