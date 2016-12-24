Dave Mustaine Outlines His Hopes For Big Four (Week in Review)

But unlike the historic performances in 2010 and 2011, Mustaine wants each of the leading acts to be given what he calls an "even shot" in front of fans. He tells Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth): "If the conditions were right I think it would be great - when it's just the four of us.

"If you do the Big Four and you've got four or five little opening bands, that takes away from the phenomenon. We should all have relatively similar set times, we should all have relatively similar staging - really allow the four of us to be presented as equals and see where the chips lie."

He suggests that Metallica's leading position resulted in some shows feeling like "three openers and another band" and that there were other limitations to making the most of the events.