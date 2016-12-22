Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes Move Up Album Release (Week in Review)

The record will now hit shelves on January 20 to avoid clashing with their schedule - and the band will play a run of in-store shows in the UK to support its launch.

Frontman Carter says: "Due to the fact we were offered the Biffy Clyro European tour and it clashes with the planned release of our album, we have decided to move our release date one week earlier.

"You will all receive your pre-orders one week earlier than planned and this way we are able to play a few shows in the UK for release week so that we can meet as many of you as possible and sign your records and play you some new songs and hopefully warm up the cold January days!

"If anyone is upset by this news then they should probably have a day off." See the tour dates - here.