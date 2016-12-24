Galactic Empire Release Star Wars Theme Video (Week in Review)

The record will feature various covers of music from the hit film series. The band have previously released a video for their version of The Imperial March.

The group describe themselves as, "a heavy metal band comprised of the most sinister villains in the universe." They add: "Thanks to key members in the Senate and our allies at Rise Records and Velocity Records the Galaxy will kneel before us on February 3 when we unleash the full power of this album.

"The puny humans of your small forest planet Earth have also indicated a desire to see the mighty Galactic Empire perform our music in a live scenario. We would be most pleased to fulfill this request." Watch the video - here.