Gucci Mane and Drake Release 'Both' Collaboration (Week in Review)

The Drake guest spot reminds us how much ground he's regained in such little time. What started as "Gucci and Friends" homecoming shows has evolved into a prolific career on the other side of the big house. Drake already appeared on "Back on Road" from Mane's other 2016 album, Everybody Looking.

As for the song's title, it's a coy reference to having "Both" Gucci and Drake on the record. The lyrics are a bit more literal. Drake raps: "I don't usually do this 'less I'm drunk or I'm high but I'm both right now." Listen to a preview of the song - here.