James Corden, Adele, Mariah, More Sing 'All I Want for Christmas is You' (Week in Review)

When he hosted Adele, Elton John, and more, Corden carefully procured B-roll footage of the stars singing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You." Just in time for the holiday, the Late Late Show released a compilation of music's biggest artists singing the world's favorite contemporary Christmas song.

The video starts out with Corden and Mariah discussing her favorite holiday. From there, we get a who's who of pop stars (and the Red Hot Chili Peppers) jamming to Mariah. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas get into the groove. Watch it - here.