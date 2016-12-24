Queensryche Release 'Bulletproof' Video (Week in Review)

The Seattle rockers closed out their 2016 live schedule on December 16 as they wrapped up a fall US tour with guests Armored Saint and Midnight Eternal.

"Bulletproof is a journey through a relationship gone bad, however painful the relationship is you still find a way to persevere," explains vocalist Todd La Torre. "We elected to present the song in a live setting as a sharp contrast to the videos we've done for the album to help bring this chapter to a close and start the next journey." Watch the video - here.