Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood Team Up On New Song (Week in Review)

The song was written by Will Lamartine Thompson in 1880. The vocal arrangement was done by Doug Sisemore, reports The Boot. The track was announced Thursday evening, Dec. 16, as part of a two-album set called Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. The release, scheduled for February 3, will be McEntire's first to focus solely on hymns and songs of inspiration. She will post one song from the album every Friday between now and the release date.

'Sing It Now was the perfect title for this album because the message and melody throughout the song connects the dots between the traditional hymns I grew up on and new music that has been uplifting for me in challenging times," McEntire said in a press release. Check it out - here.