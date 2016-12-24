Steel Panther Stream New Song 'Anything Goes' (Week in Review)

Steel Panther say - with tongue firmly in cheek - it's because drummer Stix Zadinia recently checked out of rehab after getting treatment for alcohol and chipotle addiction.

He says: "After months of touring the world, my taste for whiskey and chipotle finally got the better of me and my stomach. I'd like to apologise to my friends, family, and especially Satchel, whose bottom bunk on the tour bus was on the receiving end of my many blacked out bouts of explosive diarrhoea.

"Now that I've had time to clear my mind, and my intestines, I can get back to doing lines with all of you on the upcoming 2017 Girls in a Row tour." Watch the video - here.