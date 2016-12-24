Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen Stream New Blackfield Songs (Week in Review)

The Porcupine Tree producer and Israeli songwriter announced their record earlier this year, which marked Wilson's return after he'd departed in 2014. He described the work as "a return to the full partnership that made the first two albums such firm favourites with fans."

The lineup is rounded out by drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman on the record, while the string sections were performed by the London Session Orchestra.

Blackfield V was written and recorded over 18 months between Israel and England, and features 13 "linked songs that form a flowing 45 minute ocean themed song cycle." It's said to be "a powerful journey through catchy melodies, lush arrangements, and stunning production, with legendary producer and engineer Alan Parsons working on three of the album's key tracks." Stream the songs - here.