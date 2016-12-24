The Flaming Lips Release 'Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)' Video (Week in Review)

"The 'Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)' video is part somber and sad and part childlike, ethereal fantasy," Wayne Coyne said in a press release. The visual blends naturalistic images (like clouds parting) with the band playing, but that shifts as real life shots become interspersed with animated effects to show the sun dripping and creating sunshine pools.

Coyne said of the animation, "The other part, the ethereal fantasy part, is Disney cartoon meets James Bond movie title sequence. The sun turns into a bouncy, drippy ball and is kicked around (and played with) by a giddy, cosmic nymph. Dancing and tripping in the echoes of dawn." Watch the video - here.