Guitarist Wendy Melvoin recalled how he told her to stop smoking when she started working with him in the 1980s - and also how difficult the notorious perfectionist could be as a colleague.

Classic Prince And The Revolution album Purple Rain was last month given an American Music Award after increased sales following the leader's passing in April.

He was later confirmed to have suffered an accidental overdose - although it remains unclear whether he got the drugs via prescription or illegal means. Melvoin tells Billboard: "When I joined the band I smoked cigarettes, and he was like, 'Uh-uh, not having it. You have to stop.' And I did.

"When we were rehearsing for the Purple Rain tour, my guitar tech was a smoker. He didn't smoke in the arena. He went to test Prince's mic and just said, 'Check-one-two' into it.

"Prince could smell the cigarette on his microphone. That guy was fired immediately." Read more - here.