Anthrax Release 'Suzerain' Lyric Video (Week in Review)

.
Anthrax

Anthrax Release 'Suzerain' Lyric Video was a Top 3 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Anthrax have released a lyric video for "Suzerain", a track from their latest album "For All Kings." The New York band's eleventh album, "For All Kings" debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 earlier this year with opening week sales of 34,000 units.

"Mankind keep making the same mistakes over and over," explains guitarist Scott Ian. "You'd think that after thousands of years of religious, economic and ideologic wars, we'd have figured out how to live with each other, but we haven't. That's what drew me to the idea for 'Suzerain'."

Anthrax will return in 2017 for a winter 2017 European tour to mark the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album, "Among The Living", that will see the group perform the record in its entirety alongside classic tracks.

The band will launch a newly-announced co-headlining North American tour with Killswitch Engage in Montclair, NJ on March 29. Watch the new video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

