Desiigner Recruits Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott For 'Outlet' Video (Week in Review)

Part of Champs' "We Know Game" series, it pairs hip-hop's big breakout star with football's equally big breakout star. Prescott looks calm and collected when he appears briefly in the beginning and again near the end, but Desiigner brings big energy the entire time. There's hardly one shot where he's not jumping around or jumping in his seat. Besides the classic adidas tracksuit he wears throughout the video, Desiigner even sports a Panda winter mask as a sly nod to his first hit single.

The rapper has been working with adidas and Champs more and more over the course of the fall. When the #MannequinChallenge was at its height, he contributed his own stand still video which heavily featured both brands. Watch the video - here.