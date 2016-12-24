Former Kyuss Frontman John Garcia Releases 'Kylie' Video (Week in Review)

The follow-up to his 2014 self-titled debut was recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene 'The Machine' Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California and features Garcia's longtime tourmates Ehren Groban, percussionist Greg Saenz and bassist Mike Pygmie.

Garcia had the following to say about the new solo effort: "This record is one of the most important of my career, difficult and challenging to do, but worth every minute of sweat."

As well as his work with Kyuss and his solo efforts, Garcia has performed with acts such as Vista Chino, Hermano, Unida and Slo Burn. The singer said last year he doesn't think there will be a Vista Chino comeback with Kyuss colleagues Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri - and that he'll focus on his solo career for the foreseeable future.

He told Manc Union: "We're all too focused on doing our own things now and I'm more interested in taking the music that I've been working on over the years for myself and seeing what directions I can take it in." Watch the video - here.