Guns N' Roses Icon Izzy Stradlin Streams New Recording (Week in Review)

The rock icon recruited Lauren Barth (vocals) and Jesse Aycock (guitar) to join him on the new version of the track. According to the YouTube description, Stadlin and his guests recorded the cover late last summer at the Brotheryn Studios in Ojai, California and Fellowship Hall Sound in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Stradlin announced the release with the following tweet on Saturday (Dec 17), "Call Me the Breeze" features special guest appearances by Lauren Barth and Jesse Aycock . Two very talented artists ....check them out !" Check it out - here.