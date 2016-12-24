Judas Priest Expand Turbo For 30th Anniversary Reissue (Week in Review)

The package will include a remastered version of the original album alongside audio of the band in a May 1986 concert at the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, MO.

"The 80's is considered to have been the best decade for heavy metal," says the group. "Judas Priest roared through it and at the half way point went into unchartered territory with 'Turbo'. Always believing that metal should have no boundaries, Priest challenged themselves taking on board new technical inventions to create fresh ideas and push their sound forward. The combined songs show another side of Priest's range of creativity that captures a theme and energy infused with the over the top sensibilities of that era.

"The 'Fuel For Life' tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times! 'Turbo' remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane - Raising fists and devil horns to the next level."