Mariah Carey Never Heard Of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato (Week in Review)

This past summer, Demi Lovato went on a Twitter rant defending her friend Ariana Grande, who was being compared to a cut rate Mariah Carey (via an internet meme).

In the process she had some unkind words for Carey, writing in part "Mariah is a legend and is so talented but constantly disses people. It's nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez]."

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Carey was given the opportunity to respond to those comments, and did, claiming she didn't even know who Lovato was, echoing her famous J. Lo diss.

"I don't know her either and so I wouldn't say anything to her," Carey said. "She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, 'Here's my opinion. What do you think about it?' That's how you handle s—, OK?"

But Carey didn't reserve her shade for Demi, she also claimed to "not know" Ariana. "No, honestly, I'm not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music," she said. Check out the full segment - here.