Marillion Announce New Live Double CD, DVD and Blu-ray (Week in Review)

It was was recorded at 2015's Marillion Weekend in Port Zelande and pays tribute to their 2004 album Marbles. The DVD and Blu-ray editions also include the trailer for Unconventional, the documentary about the weekend conventions.

Marillion's most recent studio album F E A R was released in September and reached number 4 in the UK Album Charts. They recently announced their first concert at the Royal Albert Hall, which sold out in less than an hour.

See the Marbles In The Park tracklisting - here.